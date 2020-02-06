|
Audrey E. Janing
Manitowoc - Audrey E. Janing, age 92 of 706 North 8th Street, Manitowoc, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Audrey was born on April 26, 1927 in the town of Centerville, daughter of the late William and Mabel (Zastrow) Jaeger. On May 22, 1947 Audrey married Hugo H. Janing in Iron Mountain, MI. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2005. Audrey and her husband owned a local dairy farm for many years. She was a member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church and the ladies aid. Audrey enjoyed playing cards, reading books and gardening.
She is survived by her son: Randy H. Janing, Manitowoc; one brother: Ellsworth Jaeger, Sheboygan; one sister: Jeanette Jaeger Bord Kober, Sheboygan, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: William and Mabel Jaeger; husband Hugo H. Janing; three sisters and four brothers-in-law: Ruth (Elmer) Barts, Viola (Herbert) Hoppe, Florence (Clemens) Lorenz, Arthur Bord; four brothers and one sister-in-law: Roland Jaeger, Delton Jaeger, Harold (Lucille) Jaeger, George Jaeger; three brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Laura (Roy) Voss, Ella (Harvey) Hamann, Emma (Joseph) Nuedeck .
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, 916 Pine Street, Manitowoc. Rev. Daniel R. Sims will officiate with burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery, Centerville. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 6 to Feb. 11, 2020