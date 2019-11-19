|
Audrey Faye Boeckman McElligott
Audrey Faye Boeckman McElligott (89) went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 24th, 2019. She was born in Manitowoc, WI on April 2nd, 1930. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, William McElligott and 2 children, Annie McElligott Griesser and William McElligott; 4 grandchildren Robert, Scott, Rebecca, and Maxwell; and 3 great-granddaughters Vivian, Jocie, and Evelyn. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her youngest son Timothy Riley McElligott.
She was registered nurse for over 40 years starting in the Manitowoc Shipyards and ending as a consulting nurse for large insurance companies. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be truly missed by all.
A Celebration of Life service will be held November 23rd, 2019 at Saint Andrew Catholic Church 2628 Del Prado Blvd S., Cape Coral, FL 33904. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Harry Chapin Food Bank SWFL, 3760 Fowler St., Ft Myers, FL 33901.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019