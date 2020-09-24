Audrey J. Kratz
Manitowoc - Audrey J. Kratz, age 74, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at her residence.
Audrey was born on February 10, 1946 to the late Ed and Vera (Brotski) Krause in Manitowoc. On November 21, 1964 Audrey married the love of her life, Ralph Kratz at St. Ann Catholic Church, Francis Creek. He preceded her in death on June 19, 2020. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and the Manitowoc Senior Center. Audrey enjoyed knitting and will be remembered for her many wonderful blankets, scarves, dishrags, and towels given over the years. She invested many hours tending to her garden that fed her family for many five o'clock dinners. Her love of gardening carried through to this last summer. She had a bountiful harvest of corn, cucumbers, tomatoes, and zucchini. She loved planting her annual Flowers around the entire house, after many trips to different greenhouses, each year a new master piece was created for all to enjoy. She loved to cheer on the Packers, talk about her travels and shopping deals, and practice her line dancing moves with all her Senior Center friends. She was a faithful dog lover and always had a furry companion. Audrey loved to patch everyone's pants, a skill she perfected with having 5 boys. She will be the best jeans patcher in Heaven. She was a devoted Catholic and Saturday afternoons were dedicated to her time with Jesus. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and their families, a day never went by where she didn't talk or see one of them. Mom always made time for everyone. She always provided support and love for her family. She and dad worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for their kids. She would proudly boast every one of us. It is to the world's misfortune that we only had 74 years with her. She was someone who had a ton of zest for life and packed way more passion and love for family and for life than 74 years should have allowed.
Survivors include her six children: Ralph Jr. (Tami) Kratz, Mike (Tina) Kratz, Wayne (Laurie) Kratz, Dave (Karen) Kratz, Steve (Laura) Kratz, Angel (Tim) Thomas; eight grandchildren: Taylor (Favian) Tamayo, Mariah Kratz, Travis and Austin Kratz, Camden and Mason Kratz, and Joey and Bryson Thomas; one great grandchild: Novalye Tamayo; one sister: Jeanette (Don) Hoffmann; and special friend: Judy Rebarchek. Audrey is further survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years: Ralph Kratz; her parents: Ed and Vera Krause; son: Joseph Kratz; sister: Van Della (Leland) Goeke; two brothers: Alvin Krause and Edward Krause; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Fred and Lena Kratz; brother-in-law: Richard Geiger; along with other brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives, and friends.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services have been held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for donation of their choice.
Mom we love and miss you so much, thank you for being an amazing mom and for all the unconditional love you gave all of us.