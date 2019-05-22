|
Sister Audrey Kolosso
Manitowoc - Sister Audrey Kolosso, age 96, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died late Monday evening, May 20, 2019 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
The former Esther Kolosso was born on April 18, 1923 in Manawa, WI., daughter of the late Daniel and Martha (Kostrzak) Kolosso. She entered the Convent in 1951 and professed her vows in 1953. Sister Audrey earned a Bachelor of Arts from Holy Family College, Manitowoc, WI. and a certificate in Pastoral Care from St. Joseph Hospital, Milwaukee, WI. Sister Audrey served in the Business Office, Medical Record Department, Admissions and Pastoral Ministry at Good Samaritan Hospital, Zanesville, OH, and at Holy Family Memorial Hospital, Manitowoc, WI.; the Medical Record Department and Admissions at St. Francis Memorial Hospital, Wet Point, NE. She also served as a Secretary at Silver Lake College and as a Sponsor Presence Representative at Holy Family Memorial, Manitowoc, WI. She performed various tasks at St. Francis Convent, Manitowoc. Sister Aubrey had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc, since 2005.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Daniel and Martha (Kostrzak) Kolosso; eight brothers and seven sisters-in-law: Martin (Bessie) Kolosso, Sylvester (Marie) Kolosso, Robert (Stella) Kolosso, Vincent (Rose) Kolosso, Marcus Kolosso, Michael (Lucille) Kolosso, Daniel (Margaret) Kolosso, Francis "Pete" (Virginia) Kolosso; and two sisters and one brother-in-law: Agnes Kolosso and Margaret (Ken) Kiffe.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Holy Family Convent Chapel, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Hilary Brzezinski, O.F.M. with burial at Holy Family Convent Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Family Convent Chapel. Visitation will continue Friday morning from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI. 54220.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 22, 2019