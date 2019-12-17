|
|
Audrey M. Samz
Mishicot - Audrey M. Samz, age 94, former longtime Mishicot resident entered into eternal rest Sunday afternoon December 15, 2019 at St. Mary's Home at Felician Village in Manitowoc. Audrey was born October 28, 1925 in the town of Kossuth to the late Paul and Anna Weina Brockhoff. She graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1944. On October 5, 1946 she married Joseph Samz at St. Anne Catholic Church in Francis Creek. The couple recently celebrated their 73rd. wedding anniversary. Audrey was a lifelong member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. She worked for Paragon Electric in Two Rivers for many years asking the Lord for five good years of retirement. She loved to play cards, bake and cook wonderful meals and enjoyed taking some trips to play bingo. Most of all she loved and cared for her entire family. She will always have a special place in our hearts.
Survivors include her husband: Joseph, her children: Mary and Michael Finnel, Barbara and James Retzlaff, JoAnn Aulik (Peter), Joseph Jr. and Earlene Samz, Jeffrey Samz, Tracy Samz (Paul), grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Christy Retzlaff, Angie Retzlaff (Dave) and her daughter Stasya, Amy and Chris Byrnes, and their sons Alex and Gabe, Michael and Missy Finnel and their daughters Josephine and Juliette, Carl and Joshua Samz, Emily and Ryan Mueller and their son Larry, Hannah and Robin Adams, and their son Ricky. She is further survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Annette and Bill Samz, her sisters-in-law: Helen Koch, Shirley Samz, Sister Marietta Samz, and Janet Brockhoff. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her infant daughter Kathleen, son-in-law: Dale Aulik, father-in-law and mother-in-law: Oscar and Frances Samz, her brothers and sisters, many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot, with the Reverend Jeffrey Briones officiating with burial to follow in the Holy Cross Parish Cemetery in Mishicot at a later date. Relatives and friends may call after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church, until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Audrey's family would like to express a very special thank you to the entire staff of St. Mary's Home at Felician Village for the care and compassion extended to her during her residency there. Your kindness will always be remembered. The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019