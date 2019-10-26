|
|
Audrey M. Stever
Manitowoc - Audrey M. Stever, age 92, a resident of Manitowoc, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers.
Audrey was born on July 2, 1927 in Green Bay. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Blanche Vander Kinter Van Seggern. Audrey attended Denmark High School and graduated with the class of 1944. On September 6, 1947 she married Alvin F. Stever at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Two Rivers. Audrey and Alvin had the honor of celebrating 56 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on August 24, 2003. They enjoyed traveling throughout their marriage. Audrey found fulfillment in gardening, making beautiful ceramic pieces, was a self-taught gifted seamstress, and in 1961 she took lesson on how to play Bridge and was still playing Bridge with some of the same group after 58 years. She celebrated her 92nd birthday by hosting her Bridge Club at her home. Audrey's memory was flawless right up until the end. She was a member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, the Ladies of Immanuel and choir.
She is survived by two daughters: Deborah (Mike) Herzfeldt and Kathryn Stever both of Manitowoc; daughter-in-law: Shirley Stever, Manitowoc; six grandchildren: Nick, Craig, Mark, Dan, Cheryl, and Melissa; eight great grandchildren, two nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Fred and Blanche Van Seggern; husband: Alvin Stever; son: David Stever; and two brothers and sisters-in-law: Errol and Lorayne Van Seggern and Randall and Lilah Van Seggern.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, 916 Pine Street, Manitowoc. Officiating will be Rev. Daniel Sims. Entombment will take place at Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019