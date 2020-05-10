|
|
Audrey V. Ebert
Manitowoc - Audrey V. Ebert, age 78, resident of Laurel Grove-Shady Lane Assisted Living, Manitowoc died Thursday morning, May 7th, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center of Manitowoc.
Audrey was born on May 16th, 1941 in Green Bay, to the late George and Viola (Fiel) Phillip. She attended St. Patrick's Grade School in Maple Grove and graduated with the class of 1959 from Reedsville High School. On September 9, 1961, she was united in marriage to Jim Ebert at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Maple Grove. Jim preceded her in death on October 21, 2017. Audrey worked for Brillion Iron Works, Maple Crest Sanitarium, Park Lawn Nursing Home, and the Manitowoc County Courthouse for many years retiring in 1993. She was a longtime member of St. Michael's Parish in Whitelaw, past member of St. Mary's Parish in Clarks Mills, and past member of Holy Family Parish in Brillion.
Audrey enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids, especially when it included playing a couple rounds of the Rummy Royal card game. She also enjoyed reading and tending to her flower gardens. Good memories were made by enjoying big Thanksgiving and Christmas meals with the whole family.
Audrey is survived by her three children and their spouses: Bob (Judy) Ebert, Whitelaw; Bonnie (Paul) Denor, Cato; Brenda (Dennis) Johnsen, Appleton; eight grandchildren: Brian (Amanda) Denor; Amanda Denor and her fiancé, Brandon Kolbeck; Brad (and special friend Sarah Polar), Michael, and Katie Johnsen; Alex (Anna) Ebert; Abby (Andrew) Kopecky; Adam Ebert; and two great grandchildren: Chase and Bryce Denor; along with two sisters, one brother, one sister-in-law, and one brother-in-law: Ruth Noack; Colleen (Roger) Meidl; Donald Phillip (and special friend Mary Ann Krogh); Michelle Phillip survive, along with five sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Betty (Art) Dietrich; Barb (Paul) Wallander; Joseph Welch; Evelyn Ebert; Tom (Betty) Ebert; Dan (Barb) Ebert; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Ebert; her parents George and Viola Phillip; and step-mother Dorothy Phillip; Jim's parents John and Margaret Ebert, Sr.; four brothers in law: John "Jack" Ebert Jr.; Eddie Ebert; Russell Ebert; Donald Noack; one brother: John Phillip; two sisters-in-law: Judy Phillip; Margaret Welch.
Due to the current state mandated regulations on large gatherings, a private service was held on Saturday, May 9th at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville. Deacon Randy Meidl, nephew and god-son of Jim and Audrey, officiated. The entombment will take place at Calvary Mausoleum, Manitowoc.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of the Laurel Grove and Shady Lane Assisted Living Centers and the Holy Family Memorial Medical Center staff for all of their compassionate care given to Mom.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 10, 2020