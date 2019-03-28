|
|
Avis M. Taddy
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Avis M. Taddy 1933-2019
After 85 years, Avis Mae Konell Taddy passed away on Tuesday, March 26. She was surrounded by love. She never thought she'd live so long. She had a medical history that reads like a mystery novel and has baffled everyone. Suffice it to say that she was ready and eager to leave her body behind and step into the Next Place.
The name Avis means Bird, and our Avis was meant to fly. She could not be brought down by many circumstances not of her choosing. She endured all sorts of things in her life and soared inspite of them. That was her way. Take what you've been given and make the best of it. She lived every minute of her life and she did it well.
Born on a farm in Porterfield, Wisconsin to Bernard and Anna (Rozmarynoski) Konell in 1933, she was the sixth child of eight. (Avis has 2 surviving younger sisters: Pat (Don) Wahl of Marinette and Rosemary (Larry) Chaltry of Kiel.) She went to school in Wausaukee, walking there, uphill, in the snow, both ways. She was tough from the get-go. Fast forward to 1954 when she married Cyril Taddy. They built a home on Cy's family land near Point Beach State Park in Two Rivers where, along with the gardens and animals, they grew 4 kids and nurtured their talents. Steve (the carpenter) is the oldest. He's married to Vickie and they live next door to the old homestead. Steve gave her Heidi and Holly first. Then came Kate (Koubaddy) and Booster, who still live in Manitowoc county, where they've made great lives for themselves which in turn made Avis so proud. Dan (the amazing musician) was the second child in every way. He entertained all of us with the music he made. Susie (the best flower artist) was her first daughter. Susie gave Avis her first grandchild, Robb Bowers, who lives in Freedom. Susie lives in Waukesha with her husband Mike Wood, just around the corner from her daughter, Kelly and Sergio Barrios and their 2.5 kids (Lily, Ivy, and Hiccup). Oh how Avis loved to see them all, especially those great-grandbabies. Avis's youngest is Sara (the art teacher), who lives in Appleton with her husband Todd Wilda. They gave Avis 3 more grandkids to love and be proud of: Isaac in Marshfield, Sam in Madison, and Abigail in the US Navy stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
Avis was that kind of Gram who welcomed you with delicious homemade food and sent you off with a warm hug, more food, and a reminder to watch for turkeys and deer. Avis gave birth to 4 kids, but she was a mom to far more than that. She accepted anyone who needed her, regardless of circumstance or belief. She was like that. Hugs and blessings for all. It's why she was loved so deeply. Everyone lucky enough to call Avis a Sister, Friend, Mom, or Gram knew in their souls that they were loved and prayed for.
Avis was a nurse for 47 years. It was a job she loved and she was very good at it. She retired so she could take care of Cy, who passed in 1999. She was a phenomenal cook, and she loved to sew. Skilled at crocheting, Avis made thousands of pairs of mittens and gave away every single pair. It was her wish that no child have cold fingers.
Avis lived for 31,280 days. She lived with grace and dignity and even in her darkest hours had empathy for those around her. Her son, Dan (the amazing musician) passed away in 2011. We know he has sung her Home where she can breathe deeply and relax into the strong arms that have kept her upright for so long. Fly away, Avis. You are loved.
Please join us on Saturday, March 30 at 11:00 am as we celebrate her life at St. Peter the Fisherman Church in Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Tom Reynebeau with entombment to take place at Calvary Chapel Mausoleum, Manitowoc at a later time.Visitation will be from 9-10:45 am Saturday at the church.
Avis has said that the only flowers she wants at her funeral are the ones made by her daughter, Susie. It is her request that anyone else who wants to do something should bring some mittens, scarves or hats for kids in need. Let's see what we can do, people. This is a challenge. Let's be like Avis. She would like that.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019