Barbara A. Anhalt
Green Bay - Barbara "Barbie" A. Anhalt, age 57, a resident of Green Bay, entered eternal life on Saturday morning, December 21, 2019 at the Aurora Bay Care Medical Center in Green Bay.
Barbie was born on August 5, 1962 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of Dolores Girardi Anhalt and the late Lawrence J. Anhalt. Barbie was sent to us as "Heavens Very Special Child" and she truly was an angel on earth.
She is survived by her mother, Dolores Anhalt, Manitowoc; two brothers and three sisters: Sharon Anhalt-Kozak, Manitowoc; Dan (Maureen) Anhalt, West Bend; Thomas Anhalt, Manitowoc; Lynda Anhalt, Manitowoc; and Nanette (Randy) Pitsch, Sheboygan; six nieces and nephews: Christine, Brian, Avery, Alexandra, Bianca, and Ricky; two great nephews and one great niece: James, Jacob, and Janna; aunts, uncles, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father: Lawrence J. Anhalt on June 18, 2018; and one nephew: Abel Valdez.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Doug LeCaptain with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Following the committal service at Evergreen Cemetery there will be a luncheon held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Barbie's name. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The family is very thankful for the loving and wonderful care that Barbie's caregivers provided.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019