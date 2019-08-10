|
|
Barbara A. Schweigl
Manitowoc - Barbara A. Schweigl, age 82, a Manitowoc resident, died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc, after a brief illness with her family at her side.
Barbara was born on August 14, 1936, in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Arthur and Eleanor (Hansen) Strupp. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On September 7, 1957 she married Larry Schweigl at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Manitowoc where they were lifelong members. Together they celebrated 61 years of marriage and had four children. Barbara was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother who enjoyed spending much time with her family and friends, especially if there was a game of cards involved. She loved playing cribbage, poker, and sheepshead. Her hobbies included: making puzzles, reading, watching old movies and listening to big band music. She also had a deep affection for her golden retrievers that she had through the years.
Survivors include her husband: Larry E. Schweigl, Manitowoc; three sons and a daughter: James (Jeanette) Schweigl, Thomas (Brenda) Schweigl, Scott (Lisa) Schweigl and Sherri Schweigl; eight grandchildren: Brian (Mary) Schweigl, Paul (Carrie) Schweigl, Katie Schweigl, Adam (Renee) Schweigl, Samantha (Matt) Reed, Jeremy Schweigl, Anthony (Miranda) Schweigl, Jacob (Brittany) Schweigl; ten great grandchildren: Elijah and Veronica Schweigl, Elyana, Audrey and Julia Reed, Quinn and Aiden Schweigl, Keyarah and Greysen Schweigl, and Elena Schweigl. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Edwin and Lila (Dax) Schweigl; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Allen and Nathalie Schweigl; and one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Faye and Jack Beasaw.
Cremation has taken place at All- Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a Celebration of Barbara's life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on her birthday, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, (928 S. 14th Street), Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, August 14th, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. A private family burial will take place at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
In Lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations to be made in Barbara's name to the Lakeshore Humane Society.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral services.
The family would like to thank Holy Family Memorial Hospital for their wonderful and compassionate care of our mother. A special thank you to Dr. Campbell and Dr. Verlinden as well as the ICU nurses, especially Tamara, Heidi and Kristi. Also thank you to the 5th floor nursing staff. We would also like to acknowledge the help provided by Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center of Manitowoc and the City of Manitowoc Fire Department Rescue Squad.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019