DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
(920) 793-1756
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
DEJA & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME - Two Rivers
1506 18TH ST
Two Rivers, WI 54241
Barbara A. Waskow


1954 - 2019
Barbara A. Waskow Obituary
Barbara A. Waskow

Manitowoc - Barbara A. Waskow, age 65, of Manitowoc, passed away on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at her residence.

Barb was born in Whidbey Island, Washington on January 15, 1954 to Howard and Franziska Mosinger Waskow. She was a 1973 graduate of Washington High School in Two Rivers and later furthered her education at Lakeshore Technical College in Cleveland. Barb worked for Mirro Aluminum Company from 1974 to 2003, and from 2003 until 2014 worked as a CNA with Holy Family Memorial Medical Center. She loved her McCall Bird which she had for a very long time, and her two Chinese Crested Dogs, "ZuZu", and Seth who passed away. Barb also enjoyed the visits, conversation, or attending conventions with Rick from "Tattoo's By Rick" of Green Bay. She will be greatly missed by her family.

Survivors include one brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Shelley Waskow of Waxahachie, TX; one sister, Pat LeCaptain of Two Rivers; two nephews: Curtis Waskow of Abilene, TX, Dustin LeCaptain of Two Rivers; and one niece, Brandi LeCaptain (fiance, Scott Popelka) of Waukesha. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Franziska Waskow; one nephew, Kevin Waskow; and a brother-in-law, Francis LeCaptain.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers. Burial of her cremated remains will take place in Pioneer Rest Cemetery, Two Rivers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 7, 2019
