Barbara Ann Gorman
Ashland City, TN - Barbara Ann Gorman, age 69, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at her home in Ashland City, TN. Barbara was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin on August 4, 1951, to the late Charles Sindelar and Janet Zima. Barbara was a dedicated homemaker. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, James Gorman, brother; Pete Sindelar, sister; Ann Sindelar. She is survived by sons; Jason (Sharla) Gorman, Josh (Jerry) Gorman, brother; Mike Sindelar, grandchildren; Emily Gorman, Tristen Gorman, Trinity Gorman, Bella Gorman, and Carter Holland. The family chose cremation no services at this time. Cheatham County Funeral Home 615-792-2552 on-line condolences at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/dzvECPNKOZS46jrPphzoNwo?domain=cheathamcountyfh.com