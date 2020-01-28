Services
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
818 State Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-0118
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
502 North 8th Street
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
502 North 8th Street
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Panosh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara E. Panosh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara E. Panosh Obituary
Barbara E. Panosh

Cato - Barbara E. Panosh (Walters), age 84, of Cato, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, 502 North 8th Street, Manitowoc. Rev. Dr. Matthew L. Sauer and Rev. Judine Duerwaechter will officiate with entombment to take place at Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon. A complete obituary will be in Thursday's paper. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -