Barbara E. Panosh
Cato - Barbara E. Panosh (Walters), age 84, of Cato, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, 502 North 8th Street, Manitowoc. Rev. Dr. Matthew L. Sauer and Rev. Judine Duerwaechter will officiate with entombment to take place at Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon. A complete obituary will be in Thursday's paper. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020