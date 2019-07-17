|
Barbara J. Christman
Manitowoc - Barbara J. Christman, age 80, of Manitowoc, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Artisan Senior Living, Manitowoc with her loving husband at her side.
The former Barbara Hall was born on October 4, 1938, in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Gordon and Margaret (Rosinsky) Hall. Barbara was a 1957 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On April 23, 1960 she was married to Gerald Christman at Holy Innocents Catholic Church. Barbara was a customer service rep for the Mirro Company, retiring from Newell-Rubbermaid. She enjoyed flower gardening and shopping.
Survivors include her husband; Gerald Christman, Manitowoc; one daughter: Karen Christman, Sheboygan Falls; one brother: John Hall, Manitowoc, other relatives and friends survive. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 818 State Street, Manitowoc. Deacon Alan Boeldt will officiate with burial of her cremated remains at Evergreen Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the staff and Michelle Cottrell of Artisan Senior Living and the staff and Cathy Booth of HomeCare Health Services & Hospice for all the compassionate loving care given to Barb.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 17 to July 21, 2019