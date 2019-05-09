|
Barbara J. Ristow
Manitowoc - Barbara J. Ristow, age 62 a resident of Manitowoc, entered into eternal life on May 6, 2019.
Barbara was born on June 8, 1956 in Two Rivers to Otto A. and the late Betty (Lodel) Engelbrecht. She worked several years at Manitowoc Public Schools. On August 18, 2001, Barbara married Dwight Ristow at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. She enjoyed scrap booking and crocheting.
Survivors include her husband Dwight; her father Otto; two sons: David (Erin) Rocklewitz, Tim Rocklewitz, and two step-sons: Michael (Alicia) and Marc Ristow (special friend Melissa Erb); two sisters: Cheryl Tonkin, Milwaukee; and Donna (Dave) Herrmann, Mishicot; one grandchild: Evan Rocklewitz; nieces and nephews: Nic and Ben Tonkin, Rachel (Steve) Schroeder, Jayme (Jason) Schwoerer, Shanna Donaher; great nieces and nephews include: Mackenzie and Alivia Schroeder, Pierson, Sophia, and Ayla Schwoerer, Tyler James and Cole Donaher; other relatives and friends. Barbara was preceded in death by her mother Betty and infant sister Annette.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, 916 Pine Street, Manitowoc. The Rev. Daniel R. Sims will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Memorials donations can be made to the Lakeshore Humane Society of Manitowoc in Barbara's name. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 9 to May 10, 2019