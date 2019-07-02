|
Barbara Jean Kohlbeck
Manitowoc - Barbara Jean Kohlbeck, age 82, died peacefully surrounded by her family on July 1, 2019, at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc, where she had been a resident for the past two and a half years.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years: Michael Kohlbeck; three daughters: Sue (Mark) Zirbel of Oshkosh, Michelle (Mark) Preussler of Sheboygan and Karen (Chad) Knutson of Manitowoc. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Stephanie (Josh) Tesch, Cassandra (Bill) Schmalzl, Grace Knutson and Andrew Knutson; her great grandson: Thatcher Tesch; and her sister: Sandy Grignon of Neenah; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents: Reinhold and Emma Weglin; her sister: Betty Lemmers; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Michael and Hattie Kohlbeck; her sister-in-law: Barbara Sachse and her brother-in-law: Steve Grignon.
Barb loved her family and left her job as a nurse to stay at home to raise her three girls. She was active in Girl Scouting and school activities throughout their childhoods. Barb's passion was cooking and baking. She even made it her career for ten years by running her own successful catering business. She had a generous heart and she felt that there was nothing a good meal couldn't help. She was quick to send one of her wonderful, comforting, home cooked meals to many family members and friends in need. Barb cooked with love, and had a flair for sharing her food in elegant and beautiful ways that made all those who enjoyed them feel special. Barb loved entertaining and was famous for her Thanksgiving dinners and Packer parties.
Barb had a strong faith in God and loved being a member of First Lutheran Church. She shared her talents in many ways at church. She not only shared her cooking, baking and catering talents, but also became a Stephen Minister helping to guide many through the grief process. She loved to sing and had a beautiful voice that she shared with the Chancel Choir for many years. She made many, dear lifelong friends through First Lutheran Church.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, 521 N. 8th St., Manitowoc. Rev. Rachel Hacker will officiate at the service with burial of her cremated remains in Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at First Lutheran Church on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. There will be no Friday evening visitation.
Memorials in Barbara's name may be made to the Organ Fund at First Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th S., Two Rivers, is assisting the Kohlbeck family with funeral arrangements.
Barb's family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Manitowoc Health & Rehab Center. They are so thankful for the compassionate care Barb received over her two and a half years as a resident. A special thank you to her "bestie" Renee. Thank you also to the residents of Barb's unit who became her friends and extended family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 2 to July 4, 2019