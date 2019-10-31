|
|
Barbara L. Waid
Manitowoc - Barbara L. Waid, age 80, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Thursday morning, October 31, 2019 at her residence.
Barb was born on March 8, 1939 in Marshfield. She was the daughter of the late Herbert and Adell Harsch Johnson. Barb attended Columbus High School in Marshfield and graduated with the class of 1957. She was employed with Larry's Piggly Wiggly since 1988 until she retired. Barb was a volunteer at Holy Family Memorial at the Harbortown Clinic. On March 15, 1958 she married Robert A. Waid at St. John's Catholic Church in Marshfield. He preceded her in death on August 28, 1998. Barb was involved with Masquer's for 15 years.
She is survived by two daughters: Terri (Bill) Niquette, Manitowoc; Sherri Waid and her husband, Thomas Block, Wausau; two granddaughters: Melissa Wendorf (Asaon Fowler) and Amanda Block; one grandson: Stephen Waid Hagen; two great granddaughters: Addison and Amellia Fowler; three brothers: Paul Johnson, Hiles; David Johnson Bessemer, MI; Philip (Judy) Johnson, Colfax; four sisters: Mary (Jim) Sterzinger, Marshfield; Kris Dix, Sun Prairie; Margaret (Mark) Felker, St. Paul, MN; Anne (Ron) Swenson, Stevens Point; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Adell Johnson; husband: Robert Waid; one brother in the Vietnam War: Lt. Charles Johnson; and two sisters: Jane Johnson and Carol Treu.
Memorial services will be held 4 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Chaplain Daniel Borchers. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3 p.m. until the time of services at 4 p.m. Following the memorial service a dinner will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of the cremains at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Barb's name to Holy Family Memorial Volunteer Department. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 31 to Nov. 14, 2019