|
|
Barbara Wotachek
Green Bay - Barbara A. "Bumpy" Wotachek, 66 formerly of Green Bay, current resident of Angel's Touch in De Pere passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 of advanced stage dementia/Alzhemier's. Barbara was born on March 6, 1954, in Manitowoc to the late George and Adela (Schleis) Wotachek. Barb graduated from Kewaunee High School and then further her education at the District One Technical Institute, Eau Claire, WI with an Associate Degree in Radiologic Technology. Barb's working career as a Radiologic Technologist extended from Community Hospital Oconto Falls and Holy Family Medical Center in Manitowoc. Her career moved on as a Cardiovascular Technologist at Bellin Hospital and ending her career at St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay.
As a gifted athlete from young on, growing up on the family farm near Tisch Mills, WI she participated in the WIAA Girls State Tournament Track meet in 1972 for discuss, softball throw and shotput. She participated in many softball leagues and tournaments in the area. She was inducted into the Kenny's Athletic Klub Softball Hall of Fame in 2008.
Barb excelled in bowling at the local leagues, state and national tournaments. She received many awards throughout her years of bowling. Most precious to her were the memories of her travels and making new friends.
Barb also had a great love for the Green Bay Packers, all sports, fishing and outdoor activities.
Barb was a devoted Catholic, was a lector at St. Agnes, member of the Community of Christian Woman and the Art and Environment group.
Barb was a beloved sister who was thoughtful, giving and spunky. She enjoyed the family gatherings and shared her love of photography.
Barb is survived by her siblings, David Wotachek, Paul (Pat) Wotachek, George (Caroline) Wotachek, Kathy ( Tony) Rathsack, Jerome (MaryJo) Wotachek, Bernard Wotachek, Raymond Wotachek, Joe (Missy) Wotachek, Norbert (Faye) Wotachek, Ann (John) Fecteau and Donald (Tina) Wotachek. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Also, two aunts and one uncle, Sister Theresa Schleis, Jacob and Delores Schleis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Adela, Wotachek, sister-in-law, Jeanette Wotachek and one great niece Madeline Wotachek. Special friend, Jay Virnig.
Due to current state mandates on social gathering services will be postponed. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Prokowall.com. Proko-Wall Funeral Home and Crematory of Green Bay is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The Wotachek family wishes to thank all of Barb's caregivers, Home Instead Senior Care, NEW Curative Rehabilitation, Angels Touch, AseraCare Hospice, neighbors, family members and any others that might have helped with her journey.
Barb touched many lives and will be missed deeply!!
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020