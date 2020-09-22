Beatrice A. Kostechka
Town of Franklin - Beatrice Ann Kostechka, 94, of Brillion West Haven, and formerly of Reedsville, went to her eternal rest on Monday, September 21, 2020.
Beatrice (Bea) was born November 23, 1925, in the town of Franklin, daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Muench) Oswald. Bea grew up and attended school in Taus. On October 27, 1945 she married Raymond Kostechka at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kellnersville. He preceded her in death on July 21, 1999. Together they started their family and farmed in the town of Franklin for 40 years. The couple also owned and operated B&G's Restaurant in Reedsville and Bea operated the Equity Livestock kitchen in Reedsville for 20 years until her retirement in 1990.
Bea was an avid gardener, cook and baker. She enjoyed making many Bohemian delicacies and was well-known for her kolaches, rolls and pies. People would travel from miles away to pick up some of their favorite baked goods that only Bea could make to such perfection. She was always more than happy to teach others the art of raised dough baking. Trust that many friends and relatives have succumbed to exhaustion while working alongside her and trying to keep up with her in the kitchen.
Through the years, Bea and her husband Ray enjoyed many travels, including a trip to Germany and vacations throughout the United States. She was well known throughout the community and always had a friend on board to enjoy with her whatever bus trip was next scheduled. In retirement, Bea and her husband Ray occupied their time making and selling crafts at local craft shows. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting and needlepoint. There was never a moment when Bea was found sitting idle.
Bea was an active, lifelong member of St. Augustine's Catholic Church, Reifs Mills. After the church's closure, she joined Holy Family Parish in Brillion. She was a long-time member of the Christian Mothers Society, Ambitious Homemakers Club and Branch-Whitelaw Senior Citizens Club. Bea also served as a leader for Taus Livewires 4-H Club for many years.
Survivors include her three children, Thomas (Harriett) Kostechka, Mountain, Geralyn (Daniel) Eichhorst, Whitelaw, Timothy Kostechka (special friend, Patti), Reedsville. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Shirley (Mike) Baroun, Eric (Linda) Eichhorst, Tanya (Brad) Kocian, Tara (Kyle) Kocian, Joshua (April) Eichhorst, Kari (Andy) Resch, Holly Kostechka (special friend, Matt), Joshua (Brittney) Kostechka; and one step-grandchild, Amanda Bergel. Also surviving are 13 great-grandchildren, Brittany, Beau, Tristan, Alexis, Nevaeh, Dawson, Kylie, Kyra, Colt, Carsenn, Ryelynn, Caleb and Clayton, three step-great-grandchildren, Amanda, Adam and Stephanie. Bea is also survived by her brother, Eugene Oswald, Valders, sister, Elaine Kutil, Two Rivers, and sister-in-law, Virginia Oswald, Manitowoc. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband (the love of her life), Ray Kostechka, her parents: Frank and Anna Oswald, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Tom and Emma Kostechka; brother and sister-in-law, Cletus and Bernice Oswald, sister and brother-in-law, Verna and George Shavlik Sr., brother, Sylvan Oswald, sister-in-law, Marge Oswald, brother-in-law, Robert Kutil, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marion and George Naidl.
The family will greet family and friends at Holy Family Parish, 1100 West Ryan Street, Brillion on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 9-11 AM. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM. Father Tom Pomeroy will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial, with entombment to follow at Knollwood Mausoleum, Manitowoc. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep everyone safe, the family requests that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the caring and compassionate staff of Brillion West Haven and Heartland Hospice for the extraordinary care given to Bea.
"In this life we cannot do great things. We can only do small things with great love."
-Mother Teresa