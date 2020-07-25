Beatrice "Beatie" Dornaus-Lau
Green Bay - Beatrice "Beatie" Dornaus-Lau, age 94, a former Manitowoc resident, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her residence in Green Bay surrounded by her loving family.
Beatie was born on July 18, 1926 in Clarks Mills, WI, daughter of the late George and Blanche (McCulley) Schuh. On May 11, 1946 she married Robert Dornaus at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Clarks Mills. He preceded her in death on June 30, 1994. On October 26, 2002 she married James Lau at St. Paul Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on July 9, 2013. Beatie worked at JC Penney in Manitowoc for many years and retired as a unit clerk from Holy Family Memorial Hospital in 1986. Beatie was very active at St. Paul Catholic Church where she served as past president of the parish council and trustee. Beatie was also an honorary member of the St. Claire Society of St. Francis of Assisi. She was also past president of the Roncalli Athletic Association and volunteered at the Manitowoc Senior Center and St. Vincent DePaul. Beatie was a board member of the Aging Resource Center and was also a board member at Park View Haven, Manitowoc.
Survivors include two sons and one daughter-in-law: Richard and Pat Dornaus, Oregon, WI, William Dornaus and Mary Bray, Green Bay; two daughters and sons-in-law: Ann and Tom Kozel, Naples, FL, Dolly and Don Noskowiak, Green Bay; nine grandchildren: Rob (Jamie) Dornaus, Erinn (Ryan) Sadowy, Matt (Bethany) Kozel, Chloe Dornaus, Lacey Kuehl, Kristin O'Connell and Cory Hendricks, Katie Noskowiak, Alex (Wendy) Noskowiak and Kelsey Bea Noskowiak; eleven great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law: Sharon Schuh, Clarks Mills, Joan Schuh, Valders. Also surviving are seven step-children including: Donald (Sheryl) Lau, and Joanne Christel, who were special to her. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by one son: David Dornaus; one daughter-in-law: Jeannie Dornaus; four sisters and brothers-in-law: Elizabeth and Keith Hartsworm, Grace and Gustave Torrison, Marge and Marvin Pivonka, Sue and Owen Peterson; six brothers and five sisters-in-law: George and Marie Schuh, Harold and Dolores Schuh, Walter and Sylvia Schuh, James and Katherine Schuh, John and Mary Schuh, and Charles Schuh.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall (1114 S. 21st Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Bill Evans. Entombment will follow on Monday at Knollwood Mausoleum, Town of Kossuth.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall, Manitowoc, from 9:30 AM until 10:45 AM.
Beatie was an avid card player all her life and a member of several local card clubs. She also wishes memorials to be given to Roncalli High School or to St. Vincent DePaul Society in her name.