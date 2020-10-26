1/
Beatrice R. Free
1942 - 2020
Beatrice R. Free

Manitowoc - Beatrice R. Free, age 78, of Manitowoc, passed away Friday evening, October 23, 2020 at her residence.

Beatrice was born on October 13, 1942 in Marquette, MI, daughter of the late Harvey and Loretta (Mallette) Moffatt Sr. On March 23, 1963 Beatrice was married to Eugene Alfred Free in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on August 5, 2020. Beatrice especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law: Kevin (Bonnie) Free, Plymouth, Keith (Kelly) Free, Manitowoc, Kraig (Kim) Free, Manitowoc; four grandchildren: Jericho Free, Plymouth, Jordan Free, Plymouth, Brittany (Tyler) Morrow, Two Rivers, Weston (Stephanie) Free, Green Bay; three great-grandchildren: Jax, Scarlet, Tahlia; three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Loretta Schmitz, Manitowoc, Henrietta (Don) Marquardt, Manitowoc, Lola (Chris) Fissel, Neenah, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by his parents: Harvey and Loretta Moffatt Sr.; her husband: Eugene Free; two brothers: and one sister-in-law: Harvey (Evelyn) Moffatt Sr., Bruce Moffatt; one brother-in-law: Donald Schmitz.

Cremation has taken place, there will be no services held with entombment of her cremated remains at Knollwood Mausoleum. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com

The family would like to thank Dr. Glenn Smith and Aurora Hospice for all the loving compassionate care given to Beatrice.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
818 State Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-0118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home

