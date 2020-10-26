Beatrice R. Free
Manitowoc - Beatrice R. Free, age 78, of Manitowoc, passed away Friday evening, October 23, 2020 at her residence.
Beatrice was born on October 13, 1942 in Marquette, MI, daughter of the late Harvey and Loretta (Mallette) Moffatt Sr. On March 23, 1963 Beatrice was married to Eugene Alfred Free in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on August 5, 2020. Beatrice especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law: Kevin (Bonnie) Free, Plymouth, Keith (Kelly) Free, Manitowoc, Kraig (Kim) Free, Manitowoc; four grandchildren: Jericho Free, Plymouth, Jordan Free, Plymouth, Brittany (Tyler) Morrow, Two Rivers, Weston (Stephanie) Free, Green Bay; three great-grandchildren: Jax, Scarlet, Tahlia; three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Loretta Schmitz, Manitowoc, Henrietta (Don) Marquardt, Manitowoc, Lola (Chris) Fissel, Neenah, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by his parents: Harvey and Loretta Moffatt Sr.; her husband: Eugene Free; two brothers: and one sister-in-law: Harvey (Evelyn) Moffatt Sr., Bruce Moffatt; one brother-in-law: Donald Schmitz.
Cremation has taken place, there will be no services held with entombment of her cremated remains at Knollwood Mausoleum. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to thank Dr. Glenn Smith and Aurora Hospice for all the loving compassionate care given to Beatrice.