Belinda K. Lemke
1958 - 2020
Belinda K. Lemke

Two Rivers - Belinda K. Lemke, age 62, a Two Rivers resident, passed away after a battle with lung cancer Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in her home with family by her side.

She was born January 7, 1958 in Shreveport, Louisiana, daughter of Arda (Tousey) Smith and the late Ronald Lemke. Belinda was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years when she was younger. She enjoyed flower gardening, reading, coloring, and taking Harley Davidson motorcycle trips with her special friend Terry Swoboda. Above all, Belinda loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include three sons and two daughters: Lee Kandler, Manitowoc, Wisconsin, Crystal (Jamie) zuver, Belfast, New York, Jennifer (Darrick) Whitehouse, Two Rivers, Wisconsin, Christopher Whitcomb and his fiancé Kendra, Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and Brandon, Green Bay, Wisconsin; six grandchildren: Kyle, Christian, Logan, Nicholas, Zachary, and Isaiah; one great-granddaughter: Ellie; and her siblings: Lisa Lemke, kaukauna, Brenda Lemke, kaukauna, mark Lemke, Appleton, Christina Buchinger, Green Bay. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was proceeded in death by her father and her infant sister: Sandra.

Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a visitation will be take place from 1:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. with a memorial service to be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her daughter Jennifer's backyard, 1615 30th Street, Two Rivers, WI. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chair for the service and all are welcome to stay and share memories after the service is complete.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com

The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
01:00 - 01:30 PM
her daughter Jennifer's backyard
JUN
20
Memorial service
01:30 PM
her daughter Jennifer's backyard
Funeral services provided by
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 6, 2020
My condolences to the family, Lynn was a wonderful friend & like a sister to us she will be missed so very much! I enjoyed all the time I could with her she was a great listener and was there for you when you needed her...... Mary and I will always be thinking of you my good friend LYNN, we love you and will miss you deeply!!
Donna S...
Friend
