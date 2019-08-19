|
Benjamin Francis Reindl
Manitowoc - Benjamin Francis Reindl, age 89, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Saturday evening, August 17, 2019 at Shady Lane Nursing Home, Manitowoc.
He was born October 1, 1929 in Manitowoc, son of the late Anton and Elizabeth (Popp) Reindl. Ben enlisted in the United States Army, serving two years in the Japan Logistical Command in support of the 1st Cavalry Division in Sapporo, Hokkaido. On September 16, 1953 he married Tokiko Suzuki in Sapporo, Japan. He was employed as a chef with Freddy Brick's Restaurant, Left End Steak House and Malcom's. Ben was an avid Catholic, Packer fan, and enjoyed wildlife and the outdoors. He enjoyed gardening, sheepshead and bingo. Above all, Ben loved his family. He liked to joke and had a great sense of humor all the way to the end.
Survivors include his wife: Tokiko Reindl, Manitowoc; four sons: Tony (Peggy) Reindl, Brandon, FL, Marty (Chris) Reindl, Two Rivers, Mike (Linda) Reindl, West Harrison, IN, and Tim (Cindy Schmitt) Reindl, Oshkosh; one daughter: Mari (Steve) Patterson, Harrison, OH; 14 grandchildren; 18.5 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one sister: Aurelia Buchholz, Kiel; and one sister-in-law: Lorraine Reindl, Reedsville. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was further preceded in death by his grandson: Dominic Reindl; seven brothers; and one sister.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 12:00 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain with entombment to follow at Calvary Mausoleum, Manitowoc.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ben's name to .
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Shady Lane Nursing Home, Manitowoc, for the care and compassion they have shown to Ben and his family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019