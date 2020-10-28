Sister Bernadone Fagan
Manitowoc - Sister Bernadone Fagan, age 93, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
She was born May 5, 1927 in Manistique, Michigan, daughter of the late Patrick and Olive (Arnold) Fagan. The former Eileen Fagan entered the convent in 1943 and professed her vows in 1946. Sister Bernadone earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree at Holy Family College, Manitowoc, Wisconsin and a Master of Science Degree from Creighton University, Omaha, Nebraska. She served as an elementary teacher at Holy Innocents, Manitowoc; St. Mary, Kaukauna; Sacred Heart, Oshkosh; St. Mary, Algoma; St. Therese, Appleton, all in Wisconsin and ministered as a high school math and science teacher at Xavier, Appleton; Catholic Memorial, Waukesha, Wisconsin; Holy Family, Lindsay, Nebraska; St. Willibrord, Chicago, Illinois; Ironwood Catholic, Ironwood, Michigan; Guernsey Catholic, Cambridge, and Rosecrans, Zanesville, both in Ohio. For many years she ministered as a tutor at Roncalli High School, Manitowoc. Later she helped with various tasks at Chiara Convent, Manitowoc. Since 2016 she had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents: Patrick and Olive (Arnold) Fagan, brothers and sisters-in-law: Joseph (Agnes) Fagan, Charles (Catherine) (Marjorie) Fagan, Herbert (Winifred) Fagan, William (Rose) Fagan, Francis (Bernice) Fagan, Patrick (Doris) Fagan, Robert (Jeanne) Fagan, and Roy (Lillias) Fagan; sisters and brothers-in-law: Mary (Patrick) McLeod, Florence (Joseph) Baenen, and Sarah (Leo) De Muth.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of: FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220
A Memorial Mass for Sister Bernadone will take place on a later date at Holy Family Convent.
