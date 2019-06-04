Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo
1121 N. 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo
1121 N. 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Bernard C. Geigel, age 86, formerly of Two Rivers, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Woodside Nursing Home, Green Bay.

Bernard was born October 11, 1932 in Manitowoc, son of the late William and Stella (Sinkula) Geigel. He was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Bernard then attended Lakeshore Technical College Police Science and attended the Wisconsin based Police Academy. On May 11, 1957 he was united in marriage to Bernice Prince at St. Paul Catholic Church, Manitowoc.

Bernard was a Detective Sergeant with the Two Rivers Police Department. He was an avid Packer fan, history buff and enjoyed painting.

Survivors include his wife Bernice Geigel, Green Bay; one daughter and son-in-law: Barbara & Allen Ptack, Arlington Heights, IL; two sons and daughters-in-law: John & Jeanne Geigel, Green Bay; Joseph &Lynn Geigel, Milwaukee; five grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; his twin brother and sister-in-law: William & Monica Geigel, Jr., Manitowoc; one sister and brother-in-law: Mary & Edward Kunz, Manitowoc; one sister-in-law: Dolores Manney, Two Rivers; one brother-in-law: Harold Prince, Manitowoc; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson Daniel Tess, one son-in-law Steven Tess, three sisters-in-law: Lorraine Foss, Sally Geigel and Monica Prince; and one brother-in-law Wally Manney.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo (1121 N. 14th Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain with burial to follow services at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc.

The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com

The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Geigel family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 4, 2019
