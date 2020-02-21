|
|
Bernardine L. "Birdie" Schneider
Manitowoc - Bernardine L. "Birdie" Schneider, age 89, a Manitowoc resident passed away on early Friday morning, February 21, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center of Manitowoc County.
Birdie was born on October 12, 1930 at home in the Town of Two Creeks, WI. daughter of the late Leo and Lucille (Sinkula) Shebesta Sr. She attended school at the one room school house in the area until 8th grade and graduated from Green Bay East High School with the class of 1948. Birdie then attended and graduated from Wisconsin School of Cosmetology. After her graduation she worked as a beautician in Mishicot for several years and later part time when her children went to school. On September 10, 1949 she married the love of her life, Roger W. Schneider at St. Mary Catholic Church in Tisch Mills. He preceded her in death on April 4, 2019. Birdie and Roger where wonderful dancers and enjoyed spending an evening out doing just that, dancing together. Not only where they partners in life, they were partners in business as well. The couple acquired M and A Electronics in Manitowoc, which eventually became known as Team Electronics. She was an excellent cook and meticulous housekeeper. Birdie was very artistic and enjoyed doing ceramics. She was a great interior decorator and turned every house that the family lived in into a comfortable home. Roger and Birdie enjoyed traveling to Arizona yearly and eventually bought a retirement home for themselves there. Above everything else, Birdie put her family first. She was very proud of her family and loved spending time with the children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Survivors include one daughter: Deanna Johnson, Two Rivers; one son and daughter-in-law: Dean and Kathy Schneider, Manitowoc; six grandchildren: Jessica (Matt) Cumberland, Jason Schneider, Jane Lea (Mark) Brennan, Patrick Johnson, Janelle (Mark) Schraufnagel, Elizabeth Johnson; nine great grandchildren: Danielle Brennan, Emily (Ryan) Darlage, Jacob Brennan, Kaitlyn Brennan, Blake Hartlaub, Luke Schraufnagel, Abigayle Schraufnagel, Ellie Cumberland, Rylea Cumberland; four great great grandchildren: Rihana and Finley Milligan, Hayden and Joseph Darlage; and one brother: Leo Shebesta Jr. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Florian W. and Marie Schneider; five sisters-in-law: Lucille Kennedy, Ruth Compty, Ethel Schneider, Marcella Brightman, Geraldine Shebesta; and two brothers-in-law: Earl and Russel Schneider.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Dave Pleier. Burial of her cremated remains will take place at St. Mary Cemetery in Tisch Mills.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
