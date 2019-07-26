|
|
Bernette E. Loose
Kiel - Bernette E. Loose, 87, of Kiel, passed away Thursday morning, July 25, 2019 at Willowpark Place Assisted Living, New Holstein.
She was born July 17, 1932 in Kiel, daughter of the late Arthur P. & Amelia (Lettler) Becker. Bernette graduated from Kiel High School with the class of 1950.
On May 5, 1956 she married the love of her life, Elroy Loose at First Presbyterian Church in Kiel. She was a lifetime member of the church. Bernette worked for Lake to Lake until retiring in 1994. She was a strong, loving, hardworking mother who was devoted to her family and never complained. Bernette looked forward to her annual family trip with her sister and family up north. She loved embroidering dish towels for all of her children and grandchildren. She was a good cook, known for her bread that she made every Saturday. Bernette and Elroy loved to travel taking many trips in the US and abroad. She was a member of Homemakers Club and Presbyterian Women's Group and together they were active in many card clubs. She enjoyed bowling, reading, crocheting, doing ceramics, and canning.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Elroy; her children: Brenda (David) Pike, Linda (Dale) Hopf, Carla Loose, and Sandra (Jared) Roeck; her grandchildren: Danielle (Joe Klopp) Pike, Ashley Pike, Megan (Brian) Altergott, Christopher (Stephanie) Hopf, Kimberly Hopf, Hunter and Riley Roeck; and her 6 great-grandchildren: Friedrich and Luka Klopp, Xavier and Evelyn Altergott and Cohen and Brycen Hopf. She is further survived by her brothers: Art Becker Jr., Paul Becker, and David (Phyllis) Becker; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Gene (Helen) Loose and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Bernette is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters: Genevieve (Melvin) Kleppen, Charlotte (Melvin) Reseburg, Merla (Carl) Porazinski, and Carol Becker; and sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Patricia Becker and Evangeline (Wallace) Krueger.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church (727 6th St., Kiel) with Rev. Dale Eggert officiating. Burial will follow at Schleswig Cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Church on Monday from 10:00 am until 11:45 am when brief family rites will be held.
The family would like to thank Calumet County Hospice, Willowpark Place and Rev. Dale Eggert for the care given to Bernette and Elroy.
Dad, Thank you for the loving care given to Mom all of these years. Your marriage was a shining example to all who knew you. Love, The Girls
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 26 to July 27, 2019