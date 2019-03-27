|
Bernice A. Schultz
Two Rivers - Bernice A. Schultz, age 84, of Two Rivers, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 24, 2019 at Hamilton Home, Two Rivers.
Bernice was born February 25, 1935 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late August and Mary (Renier) DeBauche. She was a graduate of Washington High School, Two Rivers with the Class of 1953. Bernice worked at Paragon and later at Mirro, where she retired from in 1997. She was united in marriage to Glenn Schultz on October 23, 1954 at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Bernice was blessed with 64 years of marriage. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bernice enjoyed cross stitching, rubber stamping, scrapbooking and shopping.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years: Glenn Schultz, Two Rivers; her children: Michael (Brenda) Schultz, Kiel; David (Christina) Schultz, Two Rivers; Ricky (Janice) Schultz, Manitowoc; Terri (Robert) Sosnosky, Two Rivers; ten grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren (and expecting 2 more great grandchildren this year); one brother and sister-in-law: Alfred & Christine DeBauche, Two Rivers; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Jeannie DeBauche, Two Rivers; Dale Schultz, Two Rivers; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and her stamping friends. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Nancy Schultz, one grandson Christopher Schultz, her father-in-law and mother-in-law William & Cora Schultz, numerous brothers & sisters, brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, nephews and a niece.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Tom Reynebeau with burial to take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers at a later time.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church Friday, March 29, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Schultz family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to the staff of Aurora at Home Hospice, for the care and compassion shown to Bernice and her family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 27, 2019