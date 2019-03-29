|
|
Bernice E. Hochkammer
Manitowoc - Bernice E. Hochkammer, age 95, resident of the Manitowoc Health Care Center, went to her eternal home in Heaven on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Bernice was born September 29, 1923, in the town of Newton, daughter of the late Gustav and Elsa (Rosso) Stock. She was a 1941 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School and later attended Manitowoc County Normal. On April 12, 1947, Bernice was married to Erwin Hochkammer at Salem Ebenezer Reformed Church. Bernice held various jobs in the community, including being a teacher aide in the Manitowoc Public School District until age 75. She was a member of Salem Ebenezer Reformed Church, was a former Sunday School teacher and current member of the Ladies Aid Society.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Dennis (Angie) Hochkammer of Strasburg, VA; three daughters and two sons-in law: Dianne (Jeff) Nelson of Crivitz, Dawn Brazzale of Manitowoc, Deb (Mark) Bruckschen of Manitowoc; 11 grandchildren: Chad (Ro) Hochkammer of Winchester, VA, Joy (George) Strang of Tarentum, PA, Jared (Julie) Nelson of Manitowoc, Tara (Stan) Diedrich of Brillion, Keith (Amanda) Nelson of Two Rivers, Amy (Mike) Hoyer of Brillion, David (Carrie) Brazzale of Reedsville, Heidi (Joe) Henriques of Milwaukee, Lisa (Curtis) Landry of Fox Point, Christi (Jacob) Shuppe of Zebulon, NC, Stephanie (Joe) Winland of Aurora, OH; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister: Erla Lenz of Prairie du Chien; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends survive. Bernice was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years: Erwin; her parents: Gustav and Elsa Stock; one son-in-law: Ned Brazzale; one great-grandson: Justin Nelson; one brother and sister-in-law: Gustav (Delores) Stock; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: George Lenz, Edna (Elton/Buddy) Hackmann, Willie (Jeanette) Hochkammer.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Salem Ebenezer Reformed Church, 6524 Highway C, Newton. The Rev. Kyle Sorensen will officiate with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, town of Centerville. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 Noon. The Jens, Reinbold and Pfeffer Family Funeral Homes of Manitowoc is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Bernice's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Rev. Kyle Sorensen and the staff of the Manitowoc Health Care Center for their loving care and compassion shown to Bernice and her family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 29, 2019