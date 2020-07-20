Bernice E. (Blahnik) Suemnicht



Reedsburg - Bernice E. (Blahnik) Suemnicht, age 94, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at St. Clare Hospice House in Baraboo. She was born on November 19, 1925 in Francis Creek, Manitowoc, Co., WI, the daughter of Charles and Libbie (Jirikovec) Ruzek. On August 30, 1947, she was united in marriage to Emil Blahnik. This marriage was blessed with three children. Her husband Emil preceded her in death in 1987 and her daughter Carolyn (Blahnik) Jay passed in 1989. On October 30, 1999, she was united in marriage to August "Butch" Suemnicht at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Loganville. August preceded her in death in 2019.



Bernice was a member of the Manitowoc VFW Auxiliary, the Czech Chorale group and volunteered at the Capital Civic Center as well as other various places following her retirement from Imperial Eastman/Dayco. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in in Loganville. Her hobbies included bowling, golfing, dancing, singing, and loved to cook, bake and play cards.



Her parents; brother Lester Ruzek, sister-in-laws Betty Ruzek and Charlotte Ruzek, brother-in-law Richard Steeber and step son-in-law Dennis Schroeder also preceded her in death.



She is survived by her children Emil (Jeanne) Blahnik Jr. of Manitowoc, daughter Kim Marie Schneider of Milwaukee; stephchildren Sue Schroeder of Janesville, Dale (Connie) Suemnicht of Baraboo, and Dawn (Don) Webber of Reedsburg; grandchildren Christian Jay, Stephanie McKeefry, Tina Blahnik and friend Justin, Terri Blahnik and Fiance Dan, Ashlie Dalton and friend Brad, Brittany (Jessie) Ramirez, Kelsey Krier and friend Justin, Alex Krier; step-grandchildren Ryan (Amy) Suemnicht, Tyson (Heather) Suemnicht, Todd (Karin) Schroeder, Jason Schroeder, Dana (Deric) Craig and Deidre (Kurt) Walker; five great-grandchildren; 16 step-great-grandchildren; brother Charles Ruzek of Bullhead City, AZ, sister Evelyn Steeber of Kellnersville, WI; along with other relatives and friends.



Memorial services for Bernice Suemnicht will be held at Knollwood Memorial Park in Manitowoc, Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 1:00 PM until 2:30 PM. Entombment will follow at 2:45 P.M.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at St. Clare Hospice House in Baraboo.



The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg is assisting the family.









