Bernice M. Meany
Manitowoc, Wisconsin - Bernice M. Meany, age 89, formerly of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Plover, WI
Bernice was born April 25, 1930 in Manitowoc, daughter to the late Quirin C. Delsman and Irma Kerscher. She graduated from Lincoln High School Manitowoc, then went on to business school and graduated from Prospect Hall, Milwaukee, WI. She married William L. Meany on August 11, 1951 in Manitowoc and they went on to have four children. As her children grew older she began working outside the home at J.C. Penney's and Days Inn, Manitowoc. Bernice enjoyed bowling, playing bridge, knitting, and sharing a good joke.
Survivors include a daughter: Jane Bushman, Plover; three grandchildren: Stacey Akinwale and Jeffrey (Alexis) Bushman, both of Stevens Point; Jordan (Shannon) Truttmann, Berlin; three great-grandchildren: Ellie, Harper, Hudson, all of Stevens Point; and two nieces: Michele LaFond, Manitowoc; Suzanne (Kevin) Hedican , Aurora, Co. She was preceded in death by her husband William, sons Robert and John, daughter, Ann, grandson, Adam, her sister Rita LaFond, brother-in-law, James LaFond, brothers, Paul and Roman and nephew, Michael.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo (1121 N. 14th Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Bill Evans with burial to take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc at a later time.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Celiac Foundation(celiac.org).
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc is assisting the Meany family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the loving and caring staff at Whispering Pines, Plover, for the care and compassion given to Bernice and her family during the last four years.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019