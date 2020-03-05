|
|
Bernice R. Fischer
Manitowoc - Bernice R. Fischer, age 88, 1137 S Union Rd. Manitowoc, Entered God's eternal rest on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Sheboygan Falls.
Bernice was born on August 8, 1931 in Little River, WI, daughter of the late Henry and Alma (Anker) Behnke. On September 23, 1950 Bernice married Eugene Fischer at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc by Rev. Armin Roekle. He preceded her in death on August 10, 2010. Bernice worked for 18 years as a Food Service Cook at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center until her retirement and then worked in private homes. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren. Bernice was a member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, the church's Ladies Aid, Shoreland Owls and LWMS.
Bernice farmed with Eugene.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Rodney (Tracy) Fischer, Manitowoc; one daughter and son-in-law: Bonnie (Dave) Huber, Kiel; 10 grandchildren; Rochelle (Pablo) Manzano, RJ (Catherine) Fischer, Anthony (Megan) Fischer, Nicholas (Jeannie) Fischer, Bryce & special friend Amy, Bret Fischer and special friend Ann, Heather Brunner and fiancé Michael, Christopher (April) Brunner, Melanie Brunner and special friend Jake, & Megan Brunner and special friend Brandon; step-granddaughters, Crystal (Steve), April, Jessica, and Julie (Robin) Huber; 22 great-grandchildren; Charlie & Eva Manzano, Kollin, Bailey and special friend: Kendra, Aiden, Clayton, Dylan, Aubree, Mason, Tucker, Jackson, Calvin, John, Landon and Maezey Fischer, Cody and special friend Brooke, Connor, Paige, Landon, Logan, Mason Brunner and Brynnlee Sawyer; great-great granddaughter, Paisley Brunner; sister: Lorraine Beaudoin; sister-in-law: Ardella Gaedtke; and brother-in-law: Kermit Hackmann; special friends of the family: Shann, Dave, Kelly, Kurt, Carter and Keaton. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Henry and Alma Behnke; husband, Eugene; one son: Keith Fischer; one grandson: Ethan Fischer; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Reinhardt and Elda Fischer; two brothers, Orville Behnke and Earl (Elvina) Behnke; three sisters, Donna (Don) Schwartz, Doris (Laurent) Behnke and Lucille (Eugene) Buss.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 7531 English Lake Road, Newtonburg. Rev. Victor Headrick will officiate with entombment to follow at Knollwood Mausoleum, Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. John Lutheran Church or Manitowoc Lutheran High School in Bernice's name. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for all the loving compassionate care given to Mom.
