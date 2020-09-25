1/1
Bernice T. Isaacson
Bernice T. Isaacson

Manitowoc - Bernice T. Isaacson, 73, of Manitowoc entered eternal life on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay. Bernice was born August 9, 1947, in Brattleboro, VT, daughter of the late Jesse and Mary (Krushinski) Truman Jr.

Bernice enjoyed swimming, biking, reading, and spending time with family and friends. She lived for spoiling her fur grandbabies and rooting for the New England Patriots.

Survivors include her children: Karyn (Douglas) Nelson, Manitowoc; Jason Kalafut, Green Bay; and Sean Isaacson, Manitowoc. She is also survived by five siblings, 12 nieces and nephews, and their extended families. Bernice was preceded in death by her daughter Kimberly Kalafut, two brothers, a brother-in-law, a niece, and her parents.

Private graveside services were held on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc.

The family would like convey their appreciation to Dr. Andrea Poulson-Port of Aurora Clinic, Manitowoc and nurse Jeni of Aurora Women's Health, Two Rivers for their care of and compassion for Bernice in her final days. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
