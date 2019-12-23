|
Bette A. Vondrachek
Two Rivers - Elizabeth A. "Bette" Vondrachek age 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Meadow View Assisted Living of Two Rivers.
She was born on May 19, 1924 to Ethel (Hanson) and Bert Fisher in Aberdeen, SD. She graduated from Barnard, SD High School in 1942. On January 24, 1945 she married Charles E. "Chuck" Vondrachek in Rapid City, SD while he was still enlisted in the US Army Air Corps. After Chuck was discharged, they moved to Manitowoc, WI and were a part of the Custerdale neighborhood where they started their family. They later moved to Two Rivers. Bette had many part time jobs including her time working at Evans where she made many friends. In 1981, Bette and Chuck opened Von's Furniture Store together. They enjoyed having their own business and retired in 1988. Bette and Chuck loved spending evenings with friends playing cards, especially bridge. Bette took great pride in her flower gardens and entertaining for the holidays.
Bette is survived by her daughter Di Ann of Madison, daughter Charlene (Mike) Willis of Green Bay and one son, Robert (Lynn) Vondrachek of Woodbury, MN; three granddaughters: Michele (Mike) Terlizzi of Amherst, NH, Melissa (Bob) Seidel of Green Bay and Elizabeth (Brett) Jeske of Appleton; two grandsons: Nicholas Vondrachek of Raleigh, NC and Jacob Vondrachek of Minneapolis, MN; six great grandchildren: Anna and Everly Seidel, Teddy and Taylor Terlizzi, Wesley and Amelia Jeske; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Chuck; one daughter, Lona Mae; her mother & father-in-law: Anna and Emil Vondrachek; sister: Evelyn (Floyd) Wylie; brother Clarence (Ruth) Fischer; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Wallace (Lalah) Vondrachek and Irene (Norbert) Shimon.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd. Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Dave Pleier, with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church Saturday morning from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. There will be no Friday evening visitation. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street Two Rivers is assisting the Vondrachek family with funeral arrangements.
Bette's family would like to thank everyone at Meadow View for all their kindness and the wonderful care they gave Bette. Special thanks also to the caregivers of Asera Care Hospice for their compassionate care extended.
We will miss Bette and know we will see her again someday.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019