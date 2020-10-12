1/1
Bette J. Brouchoud
Bette J. Brouchoud

Manitowoc - Bette J. Brouchoud, age 93, of Manitowoc, Died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Bay at North Ridge.

Bette was born on August 7, 1927 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Robert and Vanda (Rogalski) Kohl Sr. She attended schools in Two Rivers and graduated with the class of 1945 from Washington High School. On November 5, 1948 Bette married Earl P. Brouchoud in Iowa. He preceded her in death on August 25, 2013. She was employed for many years at Paragon Electric Company. Bette was a past member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. She enjoyed traveling, reading, crocheting and knitting.

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Doreen (Dale) Carviou, Mishicot, Karen (Kenneth) Schultz, Manitowoc; two grandchildren: Kirt (Wendy) Carviou, Casey Carviou, Jolene Carviou (wife of Scott); four great-grandchildren: Katlin Carviou, Nicholas Carviou, McKenna Carviou, Kyra Carviou; one sister-in-law: Shirley Kohl, Manitowoc. She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Vanda Kohl Sr.; her husband: Earl P. Brouchoud; one grandson: Scott Carviou; one brother: Robert Kohl Jr.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic no services will be held. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Bay at North Ridge for all the loving compassionate care given to Bette.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
