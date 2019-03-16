|
Betty A. Wiebensohn
Mishicot - Betty A. Wiebensohn, 86, of Mishicot passed away unexpectedly but peacefully March 14, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center of Two Rivers. Her beloved husband and family were by her side. She was born to the late Hans and Helga Carstensen Dreessen in Garwin, IA on November 20, 1932. Betty graduated from Gladbrook High School where her love for basketball developed while playing on the girls half court team.
Betty married the love of her life Raymond Wiebensohn on January 11, 1953 in Gladbrook, IA. They moved to Mishicot in 1959. In 1963 they purchased Sandy Bay Mink Ranch where they worked side by side. Betty is survived by five children: Kent (Jenny) Wiebensohn, Laurie (Tom) Arkens, Lynne (Dave) Dirkmann, Kurt (Linda Rockwell) and Brad (Tracy) Wiebensohn. Fifteen grandchildren: Karl (special friend April), Scott (special friend Shannon), Brett, Keith (Sara) Wiebensohn; Brian (Brenda), Alan (Jamie), Paul (Kari) Arkens; Adam (Jen), Matt (fiancé Samantha), Mike Dirkmann; Emily (Justin) Fowler; Stephanie (fiancé Jake) Wiebensohn; Miranda (Tony) Schweigl; Randy (Jacque) Wiebensohn and Katie (Nick) Radandt. Twenty great-grandchildren: Aiden, Liam, Lexi, Marcus, Brandt, Bryce, Colton, Jax, Beckett, Finnley, Sadie, Harper, Nash, Addison, Baby Schweigl, Carter, Audrina, McKayla, Aria and Rayna.
She is further survived by sisters in law Molly Wiebensohn and Pat Wiebensohn; sister in law and brother in law Ruth (Tweet) Carstensen; nieces, nephews and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Hans and Helga Dreessen; her mother and father in law Christine and Karl Wiebensohn Sr.; sister and brother in law Alma (Jim) Gilchrist; brother and sister in law Ray (Marge) Dreessen; brothers in law and sisters in law Ilse (John) Eatwell, Pete Wiebensohn, Tootsie Wiebensohn and Karl Wiebensohn Jr.
Betty was an avid sports fan. She loved her Brewers, Bucks, Badgers & Packers but especially supporting any activities her family participated in. Betty enjoyed playing the slots at the casino whenever her children could take her. Her favorite thing to do was beat her family at 500 rummy. She was known for having the ace, king, queen and jack of spades and a joker. No cheating!
The visitation will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Mishicot. Pastor Joel Stuebs will lead the funeral service at 4:00 pm with burial in the Mishicot Public Cemetery to follow. The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Betty was well loved by everyone. She was a devoted wife, mom, grandma and great grandma. Our life decisions have been based on the advice and love given by Mom and Dad. We will carry Mom's memory in our hearts forever.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 16, 2019