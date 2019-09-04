|
|
Betty J. Bruins
Manitowoc - Betty J. Bruins, age 90, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her residence.
Betty was born on September 23, 1928 in Fremont, Nebraska. She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Hildegard Fischer Singer. Betty was a graduate of Lincoln High School. On May 5, 1948 she married Allen Bruins. He preceded her in death on August 31, 1991. Betty was a member of First German Ev. Lutheran Church. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and working on puzzles.
She is survived by three children: Richard Bruins, Madison, Janis (James) Ehleiter, Caledonia, and Jody Bruins, Manitowoc; one grandson, Allen Ehleiter and his significant other, Katrina Gutierrez, Caledonia; along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Hildegard Singer, and husband, Allen Bruins.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Mark Johnston. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Following the funeral there will be a luncheon held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, located on the south property of the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 4, 2019