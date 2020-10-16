Betty J. Daugs
Manitowoc - Betty J. Daugs, age 82, of Manitowoc, died Thursday afternoon, October 15, 2020 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc.
Betty was born on June 1, 1938 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Marshall and Cecilia (Swamp) Hill. She graduated with the class of 1956 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On July 27, 1957, she married Harold L. "Sam" Daugs in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on December 23, 2016. Betty worked as a Bus Driver for Manitowoc, retiring at the age of 62. She was a member of Calvary Assembly of God. Betty kept busy being a Cub Scout Assistant (son's troop) always taking kids to their activities, the first woman deacon, a Sunday School Teacher, leader of Calvary Assembly of God Missionettes, greeter, past president of the Women's Ministry, and coordinating church bake sales and rummage sales. She enjoyed vacations with her best friends.
Betty is survived by her two daughters and two sons-in-law: Pamela (David) Howarth, Manitowoc; Lori (Lee) Novy, rural Whitelaw; five grandchildren: Bradley (Amber) Daugs; Daniel Ford; Crystal (Andrew) Herald; Amy Farr; Michael (Brittany) Farr; five great-grandchildren: Edward; Willem; Jericho; Jonah; Maddox; one sister: Patricia Lucas, Biloxi, MS; one sister-in-law: Kathleen Welch, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Marshall and Cecilia Hill; her husband: Harold L. "Sam" Daugs; one son: Daryl Daugs; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Bernard and Esther Daugs; three brothers: Juneau Hill, Lampert hill, Emil Hill; one sister: Grace Hill; two brothers-in-law: Kenneth Daugs; Richard Daugs; two sisters-in-law: Lois Altman, Doris Ellis.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Connection Church-Assembly of God, 1455 North Rapids Road, Manitowoc. Rev. Chris Gilbert will officiate. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep everyone safe, the family requests that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to thank the staff of Shady Lane Nursing Care Center for all the loving compassionate care given to Betty.