Betty J. Dolezal
Reedsville - Betty Jane Dolezal was called to her heavenly home on Monday, February 11, 2019.
She was born Easter Monday, April 13, 1925 to Leonard and Irene (Boettcher) Miller. They resided in Clarks Mills for four years, then moving to Reedsville. Betty was confirmed 1938 in St. John-St. James Lutheran Church and graduated from Reedsville High School in May 1942. She then enrolled at Miss Brown's School in Milwaukee and upon completion of her business training course, she was employed at Manitowoc Shipbuilding in the accounting and cashier department until 1945 when she returned to Milwaukee, employed as a secretary for Reliance Electric.
June 15, 1946, she married Francis A. Dolezal at St. John- St. James church, the late Pastor Harold Eckert officiating. The observed their 50th wedding anniversary in June of 1996. The couple resided in Reedsville and joined Betty's father in the business of Miller's Service Station. She served as Reedsville Village Clerk/Treasurer for 27 ½ years. She was the first women to serve in local government. She was legal secretary for the late Richard J. Thuermer for 33 ½ years and served as legal secretary for Attorney Joseph Thuermer until her retirement. She also served as Clerk of Court for Mishicot and Reedsville Municipal Courts for several years until their discontinuation. For Many years she was editor of the Reedsville Banner, a publication of Zander Press and thoroughly enjoyed writing the weekly editorials.
Betty was a member of the Walther League Club of Milwaukee and attended the get-togethers of the members for summer picnics and Christmas parties until her injuries of 2003. The summers spent in Door County for over 40 years were enjoyable for Betty and Tony and they have many friends in the area of their cottage. For many years the enjoyed playing bridge in two clubs. Her pastime was spent doing needle pointing, crossword puzzles, reading, and craftwork. She and Tony were very active in the Village Easter Seal Drive and she collected door to door rather than send out the envelopes requesting donations in order to gain more money as there were many local residents using County Easter Seal Equipment.
Betty is survived by her son, David T. Dolezal, one sister, Bonnie Amos, Two Nieces, Victoria (Allen) Fitzgerald, Angela (Mike) Miller. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Francis "Tony" A. Dolezal, her parents Leonard and Irene Miller, her brother-in-law Russell Amos.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville. The Rev. Darin Aden will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc. Visitation will be held on Sunday at the Wieting Funeral Home in Reedsville from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and then at the church on Monday from 10:00 am until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 15, 2019