Betty J. Franz
Two Rivers - Elizabeth J. "Betty" Franz, age 71, longtime Town of Two Rivers resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center with her husband at her side.
Betty was born in Menasha on June 23, 1948 to Delores M. (Kasel) Lark. She graduated from Menasha High School in 1966 and furthered her education at the Sacred Heart School of Nursing in West Allis where she earned her Licensed Practical Nursing Degree. While attending nursing school, Betty met her husband to be, Richard (Dick) Franz of Two Rivers. They were united in marriage on June 28, 1969 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Menasha, and have since resided in Two Rivers. After graduating from nursing school, Betty worked for a short time at Theda Clark Hospital, and after her marriage went to work at Holy Family Hospital in Manitowoc. Betty and Dick then adopted a daugher, Michelle Marie, and a son, Mark Edwin. She then took time away from work to be a stay at home Mom and raise her family. After her children were in high school, Betty returned to work as a nurse at the Hamilton Home in Two Rivers, and later moved over to the Two Rivers Community Hospital to work as a care manager. After earning her State Certification as a Registered Social Worker, she went on to work at the Sheboygan Corrections Center, before coming back as a Social Worker at the Hamilton Home in Two Rivers, where she retired in 2015. Betty and Dick enjoyed many years deer hunting and camping together; she also enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her granddaughter, Abigail. She will be greatly missed by her family.
Betty is survived by her husband, Richard Franz; her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Jason Wiskow of Blaine, Minnesota; her son, Mark Franz of Two Rivers; and one granddaughter, Abigail Marie Wiskow. She is further survived by a brother-in-law and four sisters-in-law: Paul and Donna Franz of Two Rivers, Patricia Day of Green Bay, Mary Ann Cherveny of Two Creeks, and Gerry Genrich of Two Rivers; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Delores Lark; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Alice and Edwin Franz; a nephew, Derek Genrich; two brothers-in-law, William Genrich and Robert Cherveny; and two aunts.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd. Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Dave Pleier, with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
Friends may call at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening, and at the church Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels of Two Rivers is assisting the Franz family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Doctors and Staff of Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay, and staff at the Manitowoc Health Care Center for the wonderful care provided to Betty. Special thanks also to Char of Aurora Hospice for the compassionate care and kindness extended to Betty and our family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019