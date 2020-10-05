Betty J. Neff
Manitowoc - Betty J. Neff, age 93, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at her daughter's residence in Appleton.
Betty was born February 3, 1927, daughter of the late Emil and Dora (Wagner) Jirikowic, in Manitowoc. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1945. On June 21, 1947 she married Harlan "Huck" Neff at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2002. Betty worked at Aluminum Specialty and as a waitress at the Manitowoc Hotel, Elks Club, and Novy's Supper Club. She was a member of the Long Lake Association, St. Mary's Catholic Church, and Manitowoc Senior Citizen Center. Betty was an avid fisherwoman, loved to play cards, and sit around the campfire with friends at the lake. Above all, Betty loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and loved being known as "Grandma Great."
Betty is survived by her children and their families: daughter: Jan and Dale Gutman, Appleton, and their two children: James "J.J." (Niky) Gutman, Sherwood, and their children: Adelyn and Elijah Harlan; Stacey (Ryan) Vogels, Appleton, and their children: Kyleigh and Harper; son: Van and Dorothy Neff, Manitowoc, and their three children: Rachel (Ryan) Greenley, Wauwatosa, and their children: Oliver and Samuel; Robyn (Matt) Wood, Bellevue and their children: Riley and Cooper; and Ryan Neff (fiancée Andrea Durkee), Marshall; and sister-in-law: Janice Neff, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, four brothers: Rheinhardt "Punchie" (Alice) Jirikowic, Ellsworth "Jerry" (Ruth) Jirikowic, Edward (Viola) Jirikowic, Louis (Grace) Jirikowic; six sisters: Louise Jirikowic, Dorothy (Karl) Bull, Ruth Jirikowic, June Jirikowic, Grace (Chuck) Brockhausen, Elvi (Norbert) Huebner; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Rose and Clare J. Neff; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Giles (Ruth) Neff, Richard Neff, Gwen (Ross) Bierne, and Francis Neff.
Cremation has taken place at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. Due to current health precautions, services will be held at a later date. Betty will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Betty's daughter Jan for donation to the Lakeshore Humane Society, Manitowoc.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Ascension Home Care and Hospice of Neenah, Gabriela Van Eperen, nurse practitioner at Ascension Health, and Betty's niece, Kathy Goetsch, for her care and compassion shown to Betty and her family.