Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation

Monday, Oct. 7, 2019

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo
1124 North 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo
1124 North 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI
Betty J. Orth


1934 - 2019
Betty J. Orth Obituary
Betty J. Orth

Manitowoc - Betty J. Orth, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, age 85, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her residence.

Betty was born on July 14, 1934 in Manitowoc County to the late Alvin and Josephine (Reinke) Sebo. She graduated from Valders High School with the class of 1952. On December 27, 1952, Betty married Francis Orth at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Manitowoc. She had worked at the Tinsel Factory for a short time, and then at Mirro Aluminum for over 40 years until her retirement.

Survivors include Betty's husband of 66 years, Francis; three children, Terry (Joy) Orth, Manitowoc; Dennis (Jackie) Orth, Manitowoc; and Kay Orth, Wauwatosa; three grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica Powers-Orth) Orth, Tiffani (Grant) Wabnitz and Bryan (Amanda) Orth; great granddaughter, Sadie; eight siblings, Shirley Burich, Donald (Joann) Sebo, Ronald (Carolyn) Sebo, Joann (Tony) Riesterer, Thomas (Kris) Sebo, Dorene (Gene) Schneider, Allan (Janet Isherwood) Sebo, and Linda Hoeffner; brother-in-law, John (Carolyn) Orth; two sisters-in-law, Marian (Paul) Skarvan and Rita Mae Orth; also other relatives and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Josephine Sebo; sister, Ruth Strouf; brother, Lawrence Sebo; also other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1124 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. Deacon Alan Boeldt will officiate with burial to take place at Evergreen Cemetery. Following the funeral service, a luncheon will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The visitation will continue on Monday at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 North Water Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220 is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
