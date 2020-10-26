1/1
Betty Jane Popp
Betty Jane Popp

Manitowoc - Betty Jane Popp, age 96, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center in Manitowoc.

Betty was born on August 4, 1924 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mildred Meisnest Gruber. Betty attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1942. On June 24, 1944 she married Lloyd John Popp at Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on September 23, 1993. Betty lived and worked on the family farm in the town of Manitowoc Rapids her entire life. In 2014 the farm was recognized as a Century Farm. Prior to her marriage for several years Betty was employed with Mirro Aluminum and then she later returned and was employed from 1968 to 1974. From 1974 until 1989 Betty was employed at the Manitowoc Health Care Center. Betty has been the organist at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Alverno and St. Casimir's Catholic Church in Northeim. She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Shady Side Homemakers Red Hat Society, Christian Mother's Society of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Betty had a great love for dogs, enjoyed going on bus trips and playing cards at the Manitowoc Senior Center.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Jean) Popp, Baraboo, Gerald Popp, West Allis, Jeanne (Lee) Matthias, Manitowoc, Maureen (Sean) O'Fallon, Manitowoc, Mary Popp and special friend Joseph Horsketter, Manitowoc; grandchildren, John Popp and special friend Jackie DeBoer, Tammy (David) Hill, Kim Popp, Mark Popp and special friend Stephanie Koch, Brenda (Theodore) Shinners, Michelle (Brian) Clinnin, Sarah (Brian) Matthies, Megan (Ryan) Schmidt, Emily O'Fallon, Hallie (Jason) Steinberg; great grandchildren, Selena, Harrison, Mason, Samson, Vera, and twins Josie and Ellyn; two sisters, Lynn (Peter) Allard, Green Bay, and Rose Gruber, Green Bay; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mildred Gruber; one son, Daniel Popp; granddaughter, Katie Lynn O'Fallon; siblings, Mary Lou (Bert) Pellerin, David Gruber, John (Bertha) Popp; sisters-in-law, Irene (Bill) Strouf, Alice (Merl) Schwalbe, Annabelle (Rueben) Glaeser, and Delmar Popp; and stepmother, Imelda Bertler Gruber.

Private funeral services for the family will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 8100 Brunner Road, Newton. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Dave Beaudry with burial to follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Alverno.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
