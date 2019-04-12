|
Betty Jane Ratajczak
Mishicot - Betty Jane Ratajczak, age 80, a resident of the Village of Mishicot, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born January 25, 1939 in Kewaunee to the late Laddie and Evelyne Blahnik Walechka and has been a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of Kewaunee High School. Betty married John "Smiley" Ratajczak September 26, 1959 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Norman. He preceded her in death January 24, 1999. Betty worked for the Hamilton Manufacturing Co., Paragon Electric, the Old School in Mishicot and at Andercraft Woods. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot and a member of the Altar Society of the church. She served as a volunteer for many events at her church and in the Village of Mishicot. She enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with her family and the annual Christmas shopping with her girls. Betty also loved playing cards, especially with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her six daughters and sons-in-law: Dawn and Patrick Pribyl, of Sussex; Denise and Ray Tweedale, of Richfield; Debra and Kent Michels, of Oshkosh; Deanna and Steve Krueger, of Menasha; Diane and Patrick Fencl, of Mishicot; Darlene and Justice Khalsa of Glendale; 13 grandchildren: Sarah Tweedale and her special friend, Matt; Melissa Tweedale and her husband, Dylan Schank; Jon Michels and his fiancée, Bri; William Michels; Dawn Michels; Amber Krueger and her fiancé, Jason; Kyle (Megan) Krueger; Jonah Krueger; Karen (David) Murack; Melissa (Trevor) Crandall; Julie (Scott) McLaughlin; Zachary Fencl; Austin Fencl and 6 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by one brother and sister-in-law: Larry and Beverly Walechka, of Kewaunee, and by her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by an infant sister: Lenore Walechka and by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Leona and Donald Haen, Leonard and Gladys Ratajczak. Betty's family would like to express a very special thank you to Dr. Smitha Menon and her staff and to the Aurora at Home Hospice for the love and special care extended to Betty during her illness. Your kindness will always be remembered.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot with the Reverend Jeffrey Briones officiating. Burial will follow in the Holy Cross Parish Cemetery in Mishicot. Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home in Mishicot. There will be a 7:00 p.m. parish wake service at the funeral home Monday led by Fr. Jeff. Visitation will continue after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church, until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 12, 2019