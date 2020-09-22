Betty Jean Pritzl
Cato - Betty Jean Pritzl, age 72, of Cato, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
The former Betty Jean Haese, was born on November 20, 1947 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Victor and Bulah (Laughter) Haese. Betty grew up and attended the Reedsville schools graduating from Reedsville High school in 1966. In the past Betty worked as a Nurses Aid for the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center, retiring after 32 years. On October 10, 2009, Betty married James "JP" J. Pritzl in Nashua, IA. He preceded her in death on November 13, 2019. She was a member of St. John-St. James Ev. Lutheran Church, Reedsville. Betty enjoyed cross stitching, gardening, making chocolate chip cookies for her grandchildren, and her fainting goats.
Survivors include one daughter: Brenda Einertson, Whitelaw; two sons and daughters-in-law: John Kiehn, Manitowoc, Adam (Whitney) Kiehn, Dunedin, FL; one step-son: Scott (Michele) Pritzl, Bartow, FL, one step-daughter: Deborah Pritzl and her special friend: Brian Lyons, St. Petersburg, FL; six grandchildren: Lauren Schmidt, Annika Einertson, Cora Einertson, Carter Kiehn, Charles Kiehn, Sophie Kiehn; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Thomas Haese, Oshkosh, Glenn (Mary) Haese, Manitowoc; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Bernadine (Larry) Brickner, Sturgeon Bay, Becky Haese, Kenosha, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Victor and Bulah Haese; her husband: James "JP' Pritzl; one sister and brother-in-law: Bernice (Leigh) Kraftcheck.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. John-St. James Ev. Lutheran Church, 219 Manitowoc Street, Reedsville. The Rev. Darin Aden will officiate with cremation to follow and burial of her cremated remains at St. Mary's Cemetery, Clarks Mills. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 3:00 PM until the time of service at 4:00 PM. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep everyone safe, the family requests that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to thank Aurora at Home Nursing and the Hospice, especially Amber, Dayna and Jason for their loving care shown to Betty and her family.