Betty Lou Zagrodnik
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Lou Zagrodnik

Clinton Twp, MI - Betty Lou Zagrodnik, age 80, of Clinton Township, Michigan, passed away on May 24, 2020 with loving family at her side.

Betty was born on January 31, 1940 in Aynor, South Carolina and was the daughter of the late Kirk Gideon and Agnes Lea Tyler. In 1961 she moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin and worked at American Motors. While at American Motors she met Dennis Zagrodnik and they were married in the fall of 1970.

She moved to Michigan with her husband in 1989 as part of the purchase of American Motors by Chrysler.

There wasn't a person she could not talk to. If you came within a couple feet of her, she was sure to strike up a conversation with you. Her caring personality put people at ease earning her both respect and love. She will be missed.

She is survived by her husband Dennis, three daughters: Sherry, Debra and Cynthia, a son: Dr. Dennis Zagrodnik II, ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held in Wisconsin later this Summer for family and friends.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb Township, MI 48044
(586) 412-8999
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved