Betty Lou Zagrodnik
Clinton Twp, MI - Betty Lou Zagrodnik, age 80, of Clinton Township, Michigan, passed away on May 24, 2020 with loving family at her side.
Betty was born on January 31, 1940 in Aynor, South Carolina and was the daughter of the late Kirk Gideon and Agnes Lea Tyler. In 1961 she moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin and worked at American Motors. While at American Motors she met Dennis Zagrodnik and they were married in the fall of 1970.
She moved to Michigan with her husband in 1989 as part of the purchase of American Motors by Chrysler.
There wasn't a person she could not talk to. If you came within a couple feet of her, she was sure to strike up a conversation with you. Her caring personality put people at ease earning her both respect and love. She will be missed.
She is survived by her husband Dennis, three daughters: Sherry, Debra and Cynthia, a son: Dr. Dennis Zagrodnik II, ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held in Wisconsin later this Summer for family and friends.
Clinton Twp, MI - Betty Lou Zagrodnik, age 80, of Clinton Township, Michigan, passed away on May 24, 2020 with loving family at her side.
Betty was born on January 31, 1940 in Aynor, South Carolina and was the daughter of the late Kirk Gideon and Agnes Lea Tyler. In 1961 she moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin and worked at American Motors. While at American Motors she met Dennis Zagrodnik and they were married in the fall of 1970.
She moved to Michigan with her husband in 1989 as part of the purchase of American Motors by Chrysler.
There wasn't a person she could not talk to. If you came within a couple feet of her, she was sure to strike up a conversation with you. Her caring personality put people at ease earning her both respect and love. She will be missed.
She is survived by her husband Dennis, three daughters: Sherry, Debra and Cynthia, a son: Dr. Dennis Zagrodnik II, ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held in Wisconsin later this Summer for family and friends.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.