|
|
Betty M. Gleichner
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Betty M. Gleichner, age 94, of Two Rivers passed away peacefully Friday, July 26, 2019 at Manitowoc Health & Rehab Center, Manitowoc.
Betty was born March 22, 1925 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late John and Lucy (Rozmarynoski) Philipps. She was a graduate of Washington High School, Two Rivers with the Class of 1943. On September 20, 1947 she was united in marriage to Richard C. Gleichner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Two Rivers. He preceded her in death on February 4, 2004.
Betty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother; a caring and loving person who always put others before herself. She served as a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary cooking fish and working at banquets and events at the K of C Club. She was very involved as a Girl Scout Leader, volunteered within Sacred Heart Parish, teaching religious classes for years. She was proud of having taught Fr Brian Belongia in her religious education classes. She was a member of the Ladies of Sacred Heart, served as treasurer for the Ladies Society for 12 years and helped at funeral dinners. Betty was a member of the Ladies of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Parish where she served for many years on the Prayer Line. Betty enjoyed cooking, gardening, knitting, sewing, traveling to her parent's cottage, as well as going to the casino with Richard.
Survivors include three daughters and two sons-in-law: Jane Daffner, Two Rivers; Nancy & Tom Tomaszewski, Two Rivers; Sharon & Jim Rath, Sherwood; ten grandchildren: Larry (Lyndee) Daffner, Plano, TX; Deanne (Ryan) Stokes, Two Rivers; Jeff (Katie) Daffner, Green Bay; Kathryn (Tim) Sniff, DePere; Jessica (Tyler) Olson, Osceola, WI; Samantha Tomaszewski (fiancé Alec Sawalski), Madison; Gus (Wynne) Rath, Frisco, TX; Max Rath, Sherwood; Jake Rath (fiancee Jordan Simpson), Hallandale Beach, FL; Beau Rath, Sherwood; six great grandchildren: Allyson, Ethan, Mackenzi, Mimi, Lola & Walter; and three sisters-in-law: Mary Ann Philipps, Manitowoc; Mary Schmitt, Appleton; Dorothy Boutin, Manitowoc; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, one son Robert Gleichner, one son-in-law Allen Daffner and two brothers Gilbert "Dodo" Philipps & Lorin "Pete" Philipps.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Klein and Stangel Funeral Home on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. There will be a Prayer Service at 6 p.m. Betty's son-in-law Dcn. Tom Tomaszewski will preside. Visitation will continue on Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Carl Schmitt (nephew) with burial to take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers following the funeral luncheon.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Manitowoc Health and Rehab Center, Harbor View Assisted Living and Sharon S Richardson Community Hospice for their compassionate care. She will be loved and missed by all.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 29 to July 30, 2019