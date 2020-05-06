|
|
Betty M. Vogel
Two Rivers - Betty M. Vogel, age 85, longtime Two Rivers resident, died Sunday afternoon, May 3, 2020, at Laurel Grove Assisted Living, Manitowoc.
Betty was born on May 1, 1935, in Two Rivers, a daughter of the late Harry and Ella (Gringel) Hartway. She attended Washington High School. On September 29, 1956, she married Conrad J. Vogel at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Two Rivers, Rev. Peter Klauck, presided. Conrad preceded her in death on September 14, 2015. Betty was employed in the housekeeping department at Holy Family Hospital for over 25 years, retiring in 1999. Betty enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling and attending shows with her husband, Conrad. She was a member of the Ladies of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church and volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul.
Survivors include her children: Linda and Dave Heili, Manitowoc, David and Shelley Vogel, Two Rivers and Catherine Vogel and fiance', Brian DeFere, Newton; her grandchildren: Josh (Katie) Vogel, Don Loucks, Daniel Heili, Patrick Heili, McKenna Vogel and Kaeden Vogel; and her great granddaughter: Leyla. She is further survived by her in-laws: Mary Ann Zipperer, Marcellus (JoAnn) Vogel and Marion Vogel; along with other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by an infant daughter and her sister: Evelyn Hartway.
Due to the current pandemic, private family services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Memorials in Betty's name may be made to the .
The Vogel family extends a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Shady Lane and Laurel Grove and to Dr. Giriyappa, Dr. Rosenberg and Jenna Domino for the wonderful care and support given to Betty and her family.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the Vogel family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 6 to May 7, 2020