Beverley B. Corbisier
Manitowoc Rapids - Beverley B. Corbisier, age 69, town of Manitowoc Rapids resident, entered into eternal life Thursday, March 7, 2019 at her residence. Bev was born August 27, 1949 in Oshkosh to the late Donald and Doris Lloyd Hunke and has been a lifetime area resident. She married Howard "Howie" Corbisier November 23, 1968 in Manitowoc and the couple celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2018. Bev worked as a bar and restaurant manager for several companys and owned and operated the Yank Em Inn bar in Mishicot with her husband Howie. She was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mishicot.
Bev is survived by her husband: Howard, one daughter: Tammy Penkwitz, of Manitowoc, 4 grandchildren: Eric Mueller and his special friend: Makala Charles, Cody (Heather) Penkwitz, Devin (Taylor) Mueller, Brittany Penkwitz, 3 great-grandchildren, one sister: Darlene (Leslie) Steel, one brother: Dennis Hunke, and is further survived by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and by her special friends Mary Pekarek and her family, and Kathy "Kitty" and John Bruette. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sons: Eric and Howard Jr., a daughter: Dawn Mueller, three brothers: Donald, Keith, and Dale Hunke, and by one sister: Diane Jennings.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home in Mishicot with the Reverend Joel Stuebs officiating. Relatives and friends may call after 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home, until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in her name.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 10, 2019