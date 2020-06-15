Beverly A. Shavlik
Manitowoc - Beverly A. Shavlik, age 80, formerly of Taus, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, June 14, 2020 at Harbor View Assisted Living in Manitowoc, following a 16-year battle with cancer.
Bev was born on December 24, 1939 in the town of Franklin, daughter of the late George Charles and Marion Rose (Kostechka) Naidl. She grew up in the town of Franklin and attended local schools. On December 1, 1956 Bev was united in marriage to George Shavlik Jr. at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Francis Creek. She was a lifetime member of St. Augustine Parish, Reifs Mills and a founding member of the Taus Ball Club (refreshment committee and chairperson). Bev enjoyed cooking, baking, vegetable and flower gardening, crocheting, crafting and occasional trips to casinos.
Bev was a dedicated wife and mother. She always had supper on the table each evening when her family returned from school or work. Family mealtime was important to her. All meals were made from scratch.
Survivors include her husband: George Shavlik, Kellnersville; one daughter: Cindy Eichhorst, Manitowoc; two sons and one daughter-in-law: Terry (Lisa) Shavlik, New Holstein, Randy Shavlik, Kellnersville; one son-in-law; Steven Eichhorst, Greenleaf; two grandchildren: Aaron (Anne) Eichhorst, Angie Bartotto (Steve Schlais); two great-grandchildren: Zander Bartotto, Griffin Bartotto; one sister and three brothers-in-law; Sue (Bob) Hastreiter, Whitelaw, Donald Shavlik, Two Rivers, Ray Berres Jr., Branch; one sister-in-law and one brother-in-law: Joanne (Gary) Allen, Melbourne, FL, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: George and Marian Naidl; father-in-law and mother-in-law: George and Verna Shavlik; one daughter: Michele Eichhorst; one son-in-law: Roger Eichhorst; twin sister and brother-in-law: Shirley (Vernon) Oswald; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Roy Naidl, Robert (Lily Ann) Naidl; one sister-in-law: Kathy Berres.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 1124 Main Street, Kellnersville. Deacon Cal Naidl, her cousin, will officiate with cremation to follow and burial of her cremated remains at St. Augustine Cemetery at a later date. Relatives and friends may call on Friday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to thank Dr. Yetter and his staff especially Edie, the nurses and staff of Home Care Health Services and Hospice, the staffs of Harbor View Assisted Living and Maritime Gardens Assisted Living for all the loving compassionate care given to Bev.
Bev's family encourages friends and family to use face coverings and practice social distancing during the time of visitation and funeral service due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.